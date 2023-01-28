Radiation alert in Australia after Caesium-137 capsule goes missing, here's HOW it can hurt you

An urgent search is underway in Western Australia after a tiny capsule containing the radioactive substance called Caesium-137 went missing. Authorities said that the capsule of radioactive Caesium-137 which is used in mining was lost while on its travel route to Perth, the state's capital. This incident prompted a radiation alert for several areas of Western Australia on Saturday.

Authorities in the biggest state of Australia sent out a warning on Friday regarding a "radioactive chemical danger" in a number of areas, including Perth. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said that the tiny, silver capsule carrying Caesium-137 went missing during transfer from north of Newman, a small town in the remote Kimberley area to northeast suburbs of Perth. Newman is about 1,200 km (750 miles) northeast of Perth.

"The substance is used within gauges in mining operations. Exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness," the agency said.

According to officials, the vehicle departed the location on 12 January, but it wasn't until this week that it was realised that the capsule was gone. At that point, emergency services were informed. The capsule apparently came from a mine owned by Rio Tinto Ltd. A request for comment from the corporation reportedly did not receive an instant response.

The capsule might result in radiation burns and skin redness if it is stored close to the body, according to Western Australia's chief health officer Andrew Robertson. "They might have some more acute consequences, including implications on their immune system, if it was kept long enough and they were exposed for long enough," he told reporters. He explained that it was believed that the gauge broke apart due to the truck's vibration, which resulted in the loss of the object.

What is Caesium-137 and how can it hurt you?

Radioactive elements are used widely in modern medicine and industry. One of these is Caesium-137, a substance commonly used in mining operations. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), large levels of Cs-137 in the environment can result in severe radiation sickness and burns and sometimes death.

Because of the high-energy gamma radiation exposure caused by exposure to Cs-137, cancer risk may increase. Through ingesting or inhalation, internal exposure to Cs-137 enables the radioactive material to be dispersed throughout the soft tissues, particularly muscle tissue, subjecting these tissues to beta particles and gamma radiation and raising the risk of cancer.

