/Quebec backs early conclusion of Canada-India CEPA; hopes PM Modi will visit province

New Delhi: Quebec is pushing for the swift finalisation of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Canada and India, describing the current moment as one of the best opportunities to deepen bilateral ties amid global supply chain shifts.

Christopher Skeete, Quebec’s Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, said his province is “very bullish” on the trade pact, which both countries hope to conclude by December.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a better time… because the world around us is very complicated, and I think we’re all looking for new supply chains, new ways of doing this with new partners,” he said.

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Quebec positions itself as a stable, reliable supplier of critical minerals, a sector of strategic importance to India as it seeks to secure resources for its green energy and technology ambitions.

Skeete, who visited Mumbai and Delhi, emphasised that the province honours its commitments and is seeking partnerships to develop these resources. “We are home to a lot of critical minerals, and we think we can help India secure its supply chain in that regard,” he noted.

A letter of intent signed in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis aims to translate discussions into concrete action. It focuses on critical minerals, artificial intelligence, education, research, and employment, while strengthening Quebec’s presence through its Mumbai office.

Education emerged as another priority. With thousands of Indian students already in Quebec, Skeete highlighted their entrepreneurial spirit and contribution to the province’s universities. He expressed openness to Canadian institutions establishing campuses in India, noting that education falls under provincial jurisdiction.

“We definitely need to do more research together… Indians are very entrepreneurial and very go-getter, and I think that’s something that’s really good for our economy,” he said.

On investment, Skeete pointed to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province’s pension fund, which has already committed $10 billion to India and plans a 40% increase.

“We already believe in this economy, and we’re already here to stay,” he added.

The visit comes as India-Canada relations show signs of warming following high-level engagements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Canada in December. Skeete extended a warm invitation for the Indian leader to visit Quebec.

“Our hope would be that he’ll find the time to come see us in Quebec. We’ll be happy to organise a visit… we’re thrilled about the warming relationship. We really think it’s a win-win. Let’s face it, we need each other.”