/Qatari negotiators in Iran to de-escalate tensions after fresh US-Iran escalation

Qatari negotiators have travelled to Iran to meet officials of the Islamic Republic as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions and create a broader environment for negotiations to continue, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the report, the talks are being conducted in coordination with Washington and aim to address the implementation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on July 17. The discussions also seek to resolve issues that triggered the latest escalation in West Asia, including the dispute over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic push comes after a fresh flare-up between Tehran and Washington following a new wave of US military strikes on Iran. Tehran's health ministry said on Thursday that two days of US strikes killed 14 people and injured 78. The attacks come after Iran targeted three commercial vessels transiting the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was "over" but indicated that diplomatic talks could still continue.

In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they struck "key infrastructure and facilities" at US bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

However, a US defence official told AFP that the attacks "were intercepted or failed to cause major damage," adding that there were "no US injuries." The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The latest escalation threatened peace talks that had started after the signing of a 14-point MoU, in a bid to formalise a fragile ceasefire achived in late April, ending nearly two months of fighting between Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

However, the negotiations were suspended during the six-day funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9. Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war, on February 28, in a joint US-Israeli strike.

Iran warns of retaliation against Israel

On Friday, Iran warned that it would respond to any attack on its infrastructure by targeting Israel, as hostilities involving Tehran continued this week.

"Any attack on infrastructure will be retaliated against, and the criminal Zionist regime responsible for these atrocities will not be safe from the response of our fighters," Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, head of Iran's top security body, said in a statement carried by state television.

UK keeps Hormuz threat level at highest

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said the security threat in the Strait of Hormuz remains at its highest level following the latest military escalation between the United States and Iran.

The agency warned that heightened tensions have significantly increased risks for commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, which carries a substantial share of the world's oil and gas supplies. Any disruption in the strait could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and maritime trade.