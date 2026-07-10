/Before Ikka: Watch these 5 gripping courtroom dramas on OTT- From Pink to Section 375

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama, Ikka, has finally been released on Netflix. Whether you’ve watched it or are planning to witness the powerful performance, explore these legal dramas on OTT that also blend sharp arguments, unexpected twists, and emotional storytelling.
Before watching Ikka, revisit these similar courtroom dramas that offer the battle between truth and justice, intense trials, gripping investigations, and powerful performances just like Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna had delivered in the newly released Netflix drama.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
It revolves around three independent women, including Minal, Falak, and Andrea. They got entangled in a legal battle after defending themselves from a sexual assault by the nephew of a politician. They seek help from Deepak Sehgal, a retired lawyer, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The drama follows a celebrated Bollywood director, Rohan Khurana (Rahul Bhat), who is convicted of rape by a sessions court after an assistant costume designer, Anjali Dangle, accuses him of assault.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The comedy courtroom film follows a street-smart lawyer named Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) who comes upon a hit-and-run case and decides to fight for the victims. However, his case becomes difficult after the defendant hires a proficient lawyer, Rajpal (Boman Irani), to go against him.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the crime thriller and courtroom drama follows an honourable naval commander, Rustom Pavri (Akshay Kumar), who shoots his wife's lover. Rather than pleading guilty to his crime, Rustom represents himself in court.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2021 Tamil legal drama is based on a true incident. It follows Sengeni, a pregnant woman from the Irula tribe, whose husband Rajakannu is falsely accused of theft and disappears in police custody. Advocate Chandru takes her case and fights corruption and state-sponsored violence.