Qatar and United Arab Emirates' respective embassies reopen, resume work

Qatar and United Arab Emirates' respective embassies reopened and resumed work on Monday after both the Gulf states agreed on restoring their diplomatic relationship, Qatar's foreign ministry released a statement as saying.

The Gulf states decided to restore the ties amid a comprehensive regional push for resolution. Also, this comes two years after Arab states ended a boycott of Doha that had completely broken the Western-allied Gulf Arab bloc.

The Qatari ministry in a statement said that the two foreign ministers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke to each other telephonically on Monday after the embassies reopened.

As per a Reuters report published in the month of April, the two Gulf states were in the process of restoring diplomatic relations.

The rift between Abu Dhabi and Doha emerged over regional influence, the role of Islam in politics and also over support for pro-democracy movements across the Middle East. Rift between UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt versus Qatar In the year 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all ties with Qatar over allegations that it backed terrorism and also that it minted closer ties with Iran.

After a Saudi-led deal, Riyadh and Cairo were the first ones to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in the year 2021 in order to put an end to the vendetta.

However, Bahrain has yet to reopen its embassy in Doha.

The restoration of ties also came post Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish ties after years of animosity, which had jeopardised flux in the Gulf and fuelled the war in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies)