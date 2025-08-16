/Putin told Trump Russia would end war if Ukraine gave up THIS region: Why it’s so important?

Vladimir Putin has told Donald Trump that Ukraine must withdraw from the eastern Donetsk region if Russia is to end its war. The Russian president made this demand during their meeting in Alaska on Friday, according to a report by Financial Times. Putin suggested that if Ukraine gave up Donetsk, he would agree to freeze the rest of the frontline, particularly in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops already hold large areas.

How did Trump respond?

The next day, Trump relayed Putin’s position to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders during a call. He urged them to abandon the push for a ceasefire, saying a full peace agreement was the only way to end the war. “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the call with leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump added, “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.”

Why Donetsk matters?

Donetsk has been partially under Russian control for more than a decade. Moscow currently controls around 70 per cent of the region, but Ukraine still holds a crucial western strip of cities that are key to its eastern defences. Giving up Donetsk would hand Russia its biggest prize since the invasion began and cement Moscow’s fastest advance since last November.

What is Zelensky’s position?

Sources close to Zelensky said he would not agree to hand over Donetsk. However, he is open to discussing territory with Trump when they meet in Washington on Monday. They added that he may also consider a three-way meeting with Trump and Putin. The Kremlin has denied that such a trilateral meeting was discussed in Anchorage.

Why is Europe worried?