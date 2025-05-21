In a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia foiled a terror attack that was scheduled just ahead of the Victory Day celebration on May 9 at the Red Square and the Kremlin area.

Putin's aide Yurii Ushakov revealed the details of the aforementioned call to the reporters of the Russian news agency TASS.

Russia had allowed three days of cease-fire with Ukraine for the occasion of Victory Day. This lasted from May 8 to May 11. On May 7, Russia allegedly struck down 524 drones and Storm Shadow missiles. launched towards it.

“Almost all of them were shot down. At the same time, threats of terrorist attacks in the centre of the capital - in the area of ​​the Kremlin and Red Square - were prevented,” said Yurii Ushakov.

According to the report, this was done to intimidate the international delegates present in the capital at that time. No further details of the terror attack have been revealed by any official sources.

On May 19, following a two-hour-long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine would start ceasefire talks very soon. This was the third call between the two leaders, since Trump's inauguration for his second term.

Following the call with Putin, President Trump had a phone call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and the European Commission president.

A report in the Financial Times claims that European leaders are not convinced about Mr Trump's willingness to put pressure on Putin to agree to an unconditional ceasefire deal. Putin earlier had openly rejected such talks. According to the report, European leaders were wary that Trump could end up agreeing to a deal with Putin, which is contrary to the interests of Ukraine.