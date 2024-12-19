Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was ready for talks "anytime" with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has touted his ability to strike a Ukraine peace deal within hours of coming to office.

Trump, who will return to the White House in January, has stoked fears in Kyiv that he could force Ukraine to accept peace on terms favourable to Moscow.

Holding his annual end-of-year press conference, the Kremlin leader said his troops held the upper hand across the battlefield but was forced to admit he does not know when Russia will take back the western Kursk region where Ukrainian troops launched an incursion in August.

The traditional annual question and answer sessions, often lasting hours, are largely a televised show while also being a rare setting in which he is put on the spot and answers some uncomfortable questions.

Asked about Trump's overtures regarding a possible peace deal, Putin, 72, said he would welcome a meeting with the incoming Republican.

"I don't know when I'm going to see him. He isn't saying anything about it. I haven't talked to him in more than four years. I am ready for it, of course. Any time," Putin said.

"If we ever have a meeting with President-elect Trump, I am sure we'll have a lot to talk about," he said, adding that Russia was ready for "negotiations and compromises".

Kursk offensive

Russia's troops have been advancing in eastern Ukraine for months, with Putin repeatedly touting their prowess on the battlefield.

But asked by a woman from the Kursk region when residents would be able to return to their homes there after thousands were evacuated from frontline areas amid the Ukrainian assault, Putin said he could not name a date.

"We will kick them out. Absolutely. It can't be any other way. But the question of a specific date, I'm sorry, I cannot say right now," he admitted.

Putin was also pressed on economic headwinds facing Russia—the fallout from a huge ramp-up in military spending and deep labour shortages caused by the conflict.

He insisted that the situation is "stable, despite external threats", citing low unemployment and industrial growth.

Asked about soaring inflation, Putin said that "inflation is a worrying signal," and that price rises for foods such as butter and meat are "unpleasant".

He acknowledged that Western sanctions were also a factor—"while"they do not have key significance"—and" criticised the central bank, saying it should have taken measures beyond raising rates to lower inflation.

Oreshnik 'duel'

Putin appeared to repeat his threat to strike Kyiv with Russia's new hypersonic ballistic missile, dubbed Oreshnik.

Asked by a military journalist if the weapon had any flaws, Putin suggested a "hi-tech duel" between the West and Russia to test his claims that it is impervious to air defences.

"Let them set some target to be hit, let's say in Kyiv. They will concentrate there all their air defences. And we will launch an Oreshnik strike there and see what happens," Putin proposed.

Putin also called the killing of a senior Russian army general in a brazen assassination in Moscow two days earlier "terrorism", in his first comments on the attack, while also slamming failings by security services.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's chemical weapons unit, was killed by a bomb planted in a scooter outside a residential block in Moscow, the boldest assassination claimed by Kyiv since the start of the conflict. Russia has since arrested the suspected perpetrator.

"Our special services are missing these hits," the former KGB agent said in a rare admission of failures by the security services, listing other recent killings.

"We must not allow such very serious blunders to happen," he said.

Assad's fall not a 'defeat'

In his first public comments since the fall of ex-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Putin rejected claims that his toppling was a "defeat" for Russia.

"You want to present what is happening in Syria as a defeat for Russia. I assure you it is not," Putin said in response to a question from a journalist.

"We came to Syria 10 years ago so that a terrorist enclave would not be created there like in Afghanistan. On the whole, we have achieved our goal," Putin said.

Putin said he has not yet met Assad, who fled to Moscow as rebels closed in on Damascus, but plans to soon.

The Kremlin chief said Israel was the "main beneficiary" of events in Syria and called for it to withdraw troops from the "territory of Syria".

