Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has doubts that Israel would withdraw its troops from the Israel-Syria border buffer zone after the situation stabilises. In a press conference, Putin also said Israel is the main beneficiary of the Assad regime's downfall in Syria. He condemned Israel's seizure of territories in Syria.

“We hope that Israel will at some point leave the territory of Syria. But now it is bringing in additional troops,” Putin said.

'A defensive measure'

On December 8, Netanyahu said that he had ordered the Israeli military to seize a buffer zone on the border with Syria after Bashar al-Assad fled Syria.

Netanyahu said a 50-year-old "disengagement agreement" between the two countries had collapsed and "Syrian forces have abandoned their positions".

"I directed the IDF (military) yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border," he further said.

However, IDF said its deployment in the buffer zone is just a defensive and temporary measure amid the chaos in the country.

Netanyahu's announcement came after the IDF said it had deployed forces to the area.

'A direct result of...'

Furthermore, Netanyahu even claimed credit for starting the events that eventually led to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

During a visit to Mount Bental on Israel’s border with Syria, Netanyahu said, "This is a historic day in the history of the Middle East. The Assad regime is a central link in Iran’s axis of evil—this regime has fallen."

“This is a direct result of the blows we have inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah, the main supporters of the Assad regime,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)