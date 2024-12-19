Tel Aviv

The reservist at the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), who was charged for the leak of security documents at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, has asked the president for a pardon.

The officer, whose name has not been revealed due to a gag order, was charged along with Eli Feldstein, an aide to Netanyahu. He was charged with transferring classified information, which is a punishable act in Israel with seven years in prison. He was also charged with theft by an authorised person and obstruction of justice.

The officer's lawyer wrote a letter to the president saying the officer “understood that his acts were forbidden and would not repeat them".

The letter further added, “If the criminal proceedings taken against him, within the framework of an indictment full of errors, distortions and distortions, a procedure that should never have happened, are not enough, he was ordered detained until the end of the proceedings by the Supreme Court’s decision, which, with all due respect, is a fundamental mistake."

The leaked document to the German tabloid Bild in September was said to be highly classified. The document, according to reports, had details regarding Hamas’s priorities and tactics in hostage negotiations.

'Serious security leaks case'

In November, Eli Feldstein, an official from Netanyahu’s office, was revealed as the main suspect in the “serious security leaks case”.

Four Israelis, including the official, have been arrested in connection with the serious security leaks case.

According to a ruling published Sunday (Nov 3) by Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court head Menahem Mizrahi, Feldstein, who has served as a spokesperson in the Prime Minister’s Office, is accused of divulging top-secret information with national security implications to European media outlets.

Netanyahu had sought to distance himself from the case, as he claims no one from his office was arrested or was under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)