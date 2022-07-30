Protesters storm Iraqi parliament for second time in a week amid growing unrest

The Iraqi parliament was breached for the second time in a week as supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr held demonstrations in protest of the newly formed government. In the elections which were held last year, Al-Sadr’s bloc was the biggest faction in the parliament, but they fell short of securing majority and the uncertainty over a stable government was finally resolved with a vote scheduled to elect Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the Prime Minister. However, the protestors were not happy with the pro-Iran Coordination Framework’s pick and the demonstrations were an immediate result.

“We came today to remove the corrupt political class and prevent them from holding a parliament session, and to prevent the Framework from forming a government,” a protestor told AFP.

“We responded to al-Sadr’s call. We will go to the Green (Zone). No matter the cost.”

Iraq did have a stable government for almost ten months following the elections – the longest period of time since the United States attacked the middle eastern country in 2003. The Al-Sadr faction finally conceded in June giving Coordination Framework alliance the majority.

According to AFP, the Sadr supporters entered the parliament building inside Baghdad's "Green Zone" and shouted slogans in favour of their leader along with his flags and pictures.

In response, the Iraqi security forces used tear gas canisters to disperse the huge crowd and barriers were used to stop their progress. There was no danger to any of the country’s lawmakers due to the protests as none of them were present inside the parliament building at that point of time.

