Exclusive: India is a neighbour, we cannot choose our neighbours: Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to WION

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday (July 29), spoke exclusively to WION in Tashkent and said that there is no substance to former PM Imran Khan's claim that current government's foreign policy vis-a-vis America lacked substance. Bhutto Zardari said that the focus of the government is on enhancing economic co-operation with all the countries.

He was speaking to WION's Anas Mallick in Tashkent after the conclusion of the (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Meeting. When asked about engagement with India, the Pakistani foreign minister said that "India is our neighbour, unfortunately, you can not change your neighbour. You can choose a lot of other things in life but not your neighbour". The foreign minister also said that there were no plans at the moment for the Pakistani and Indian prime ministers to meet on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of States meeting that is due to be held in September this year in Uzbekistan.

WION: How would you like to sum up this visit? The engagement u have had?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: I think it's an incredibly important visit for us. You know we are part of SCO family. This is the first time we managed to meet in-person post-Covid pandemic. This is an incredibly productive experience, not only within the context of the SCO. We had countless agreements today, also our bilateral meeting. We are engaged with foreign ministers of Central Asian counties. This was third bilateral meeting with foreign minister of China. Second in-person so far. I also got chance to briefly interact with the Russian counterpart on the sidelines. Overall, it was incredibly productive.

WION: Do you see that in September there is a potential for Pakistan and Indian PMs meeting through this platform?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: No such plan exists at the moment.

WION: Have you met your Indian counterpart? This was an elephant in the room.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: We both are members of SCO family in that context we engage in the broader activities of SCO and council of foreign ministers but we didn't have any bilateral engagement.

WION: Is there any level of engagement between the two countries? Even back-channel talks? As foreign minister, how do see issues between India and Pakistan getting resolved?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: India is our neighbour. You can choose a lot of things in your life but u can't choose your neighbour. We have to live with one another. Unfortunately, the event of Aug 2019, the recent Islamophobic statements by officials of the ruling party obviously make it difficult for us to engage constructively.

WION: Former PM Imran Khan has been criticising the govt saying that it is lacking with respect to its foreign policy on America.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: I think there is no substance to those claims. Pakistan's foreign policy is one of engagement. We engage with all countries. We are looking to find economic opportunities for our people, enhancing economic co-operation in West and East. Obviously, we enggage with America as well. Mr Khan also attempted the same thing while he was in power. He tried to engage with all countries including Ameria its not our fault, that he was unsuccessful.

WION: The coalition government recently witnessed huge defeat in P0unjab. The country's economy has been on downhill since the shocker of the defeat in Punjab. You hold a very important portfolio. How do you plan on connecting that economic policy with economic diplomacy and how do u plan on boosting the government following this defeat in Punjab?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: As far as the situation in Punjab is concerned, the 20 seats that by-election was held for, all of them belonged to the opposition. The govt ally managed to secure 5 seats. Opposition lost 5 seats. But I understand there political turbulance at home and everybody is aware of it. As far as the economic condition is concerned every Pakistani knows the situation. The challenge which has developed has not developed in the last three months. It developed over the past 4 years (when) Mr Khan's govt increased the debt. In fact between 2018-2022, the amount of debt Mr Khan's govt accumulated for Pakistan is equivalent to all debt in Pakistan's history from 1947 to 2018. No one believes that economic catastrophe can be addressed in three months. As far as foreign policy is concerned I am trying my best. Our team members are trying their best to address the multifaceted challenges we are facing.

