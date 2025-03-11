On Monday, Elon Musk's owned X ( formerly Twitter) platform went down so many times that is caused issues across the globe for its users. Dark Storm Team is a pro-palestinian hacking group that has claimed responsibility for the outages of X.

Advertisment

The cyberattack caused several outages, with over 40,000 X users being affected. The platform was down for several hours before being active. X owner Elon Musk said the platform suffered a massive cyberattack. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk wrote, suggesting that a group is involved."

All about Dark Storm Team

Dark Storm Team is a pro-Palestinian hacker group founded in 2023. It is known for initiating cyberattacks against groups they perceive as Israel supporters. Their activities include Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and other forms of cyber warfare, targeting governments, infrastructure, and organisations aligned with Israeli interests.

Advertisment

Also read|Elon Musk says 'X' hit by major cyber attack, claims attack may have originated in Ukraine

Dark Storm Team is not just working on ideology, it also offers cyberattack services for profit. The group offers DDoS attacks on websites, both secure and vulnerable, along with database breaches, as per their Telegram channel.

Dark Storm Threats

Advertisment

In February 2024, the Dark Storm Team issued warnings threatening cyberattacks on Israel, NATO countries, and countries supporting Israel. These threats questioned the group's intentions to harm critical services and government sites.

The group has reportedly joined hands with pro-Russian hacktivist organisations, extending their reach. Their activities include selling hacking tools and services through various media channels.

Also read| Elon Musk’s X to pay Donald Trump $10 million to settle Twitter ban lawsuit: Report

The Team has claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on US infrastructure, including a DDoS attack on John F Kennedy International Airport in October 2024, citing the airport's perceived support for Israel as motivation.

Cyberattack on X

Elon Musk has confirmed that it was a massive cyberattack. Cybersecurity experts identified the X attack as a multi-layered DDoS attack. Hackers flooded X's servers with an immense number of fake requests, crippling the platform's ability to function.

Unlike a simple traffic wave, the attack used a botnet, a network of hijacked devices. It includes personal computers, smart cameras, and routers. These devices, controlled remotely by the hackers, helped keep up the attack and made it harder to stop. X has yet to confirm whether the Dark Storm Team was behind the cyberattack.