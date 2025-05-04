Prince Harry is not very happy with the current ruling in downgrading his personal security while in the UK. The British royal lost his legal battle for higher UK security protections. After the blow he received, Harry sat for an interview with the BBC from California.

Prince Harry upset with court ruling

“Devastated” after losing the appeal, Harry said, “I don’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point. And the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything. I love my country. I always have, despite what some people in that country have done … And I think it’s quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

He added that he would still “love reconciliation” with the royal family and said that he knows that his father, King Charles III, “won’t speak to him” because of the matter.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are no longer working members of the royal family. They stepped away from the royal life and left for the US.

The case meanwhile has been going on for four years in which Harry’s lawyer argued that the prince was “singled out” for “unjustified and inferior treatment” and that higher protection is necessary since he and his family still receive security threats. The ruling said that the prince’s “sense of grievance” did not “translate into a legal argument.”

Because of the loss, Harry told the BBC that it’s unlikely he’ll ever permanently return to the U.K.

Prince Harry wants to reconcile with family

He added, “Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing experts to do what is necessary. … I have had it described to me, once people knew about the facts, that this is a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up, and that’s what it feels like.”

Buckingham Palace issued a statement in response to Harry’s interview, saying to the BBC: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

“I don’t know how much longer my father has, you know? He won’t speak to me because of the security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile,” Harry said, adding: “If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them.”