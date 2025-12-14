The Providence Police Department on Saturday (Dec 14) released the first footage of the suspect in the Brown University shooting hours after the incident. Two people were killed while 9 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the US Ivy League school. In the video, the suspect can be seen walking away from the university campus, dressed in all black.
In a post on social media, the police urged people to share any information regarding the suspect or if they recognised him from the footage shared by them. The FBI has also set up a website portal where people can share any photos or videos regarding the incident.