Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 10:34 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 10:35 IST
Screengrab from footage. Photograph: (Providence Police Department)

The Providence Police Department on Saturday (Dec 14) released the first footage of the suspect in the Brown University shooting hours after the incident. Two people were killed while 9 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the US Ivy League school. In the video, the suspect can be seen walking away from the university campus, dressed in all black.

In a post on social media, the police urged people to share any information regarding the suspect or if they recognised him from the footage shared by them. The FBI has also set up a website portal where people can share any photos or videos regarding the incident.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

