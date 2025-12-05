/PM Modi takes up issue of Indians serving in Russian Army with Putin; MEA urges citizens to reject such offers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Dec 05) raised the issue of the recruitment of Indian nationals in the Russian Armed Forces in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and urged to secure the release of its citizens who have joined Moscow's military. The kins of Indians stranded in Russia have been protesting, seeking the government's intervention to bring their loved ones back.

"This issue of the recruitment of Indian citizens into the Russian armed forces was broached by PM Modi," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special briefing on the state visit of Vladimir Putin, adding, "Our concerted efforts continue on a regular basis to secure the early release of Indian citizens from the Russian Army."

Misri also cautioned Indian citizens against accepting offers to join the Russian military. "I would just take this opportunity to reiterate once again that our citizens should avoid very, very carefully any offers to join the Russian armed forces. We are seeing several cases of people stranded there, appealing for rescue and to be brought out. As I said, we are actively engaged in that effort," he added.

In November, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that at least 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has raised the issue with Russian authorities, urging the release of these individuals and warning citizens against accepting recruitment offers, citing serious risks to life.



According to the MEA, several Indian nationals travelled to Russia after being offered what they believed were support or civilian roles. Instead, many claim they were deceived and “forced into military service” once they arrived.



Some had entered the country on student or tourist visas, but reports say their passports were seized and they were pressured into signing military contracts.