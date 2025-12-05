Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the appointment of Major General Roman Gofman as the next head of the country's foreign intelligence agency, Mossad. Gofman's appointment came as a surprise to many, as he does not have a background in intelligence. He is considered close to Netayanahu and works in the Prime Minister's office as military secretary.

Netanyahu’s office said Gofman will take over from current Mossad chief David Barnea, whose five-year term ends in June 2026.

“Gofman is a highly distinguished officer,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “His appointment as the prime minister’s military secretary in the midst of the Gaza conflict proved that he possesses exceptional professional capabilities, from his rapid entry into the role to his immediate and significant involvement in the seven arenas of the war.”

Who is Roman Gofman



Gofman was born in Belarus in 1976 and moved to Israel with his family in 1990 at the age of 14. He joined the Israeli Military's armed corps in 1995 and pursued a long military career through field commands to operational headquarters and divisional responsibilities.

Beginning his career as a young conscript, Gofman's career progressed steadily, leading to command of the 7th Armoured Brigade’s 75th Battalion in 2011 and serving as operations officer for the 36th Division two years later.

His career has not been without controversy. In 2020, when Gofman was commanding the 210th "Bashan" division, which oversees Israel's border with Syria, he authorised the passing of classified information to an Israeli teenager, Ori Elamakaye, for an unsanctioned social media influence campaign. His decision drew significant criticism later.

On October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, Gofman was serving as commander of the national infantry training centre. He rushed from his command to the Gaza border and got seriously injured while fighting militants near Sderot.

He later joined the Prime Minister's office in April 2014 and is considered very close to Netananhu. While serving as PM's military secretary, he handled various assignments and supervised the execution of Netyanahy's directives within the IDF.