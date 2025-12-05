/Is Russia recruiting Africans to fight in Ukraine war? Ex-South African president’s daughter accused of luring 17 men for this

Former South African President Jacob Zuma's daughter has been accused of luring 17 men to fight for Russia in the war with Ukraine. As per the allegations of Zuma's eldest daughter, her half-sister lured men, half of them were reportedly relatives. The controversy has now highlighted the recruitment of Africans into the Russian Military as there is a shortage of troops in Moscow. Zuma previously belonged to the political party, which originated as a liberation movement that fought for democratic rule in South Africa.

Zuma, the 83-year-old politician, stepped down as president of South Africa in 2018 after a series of corruption scandals. He was expelled from the party he once led in 2024.

About Zuma's daughter

The 43-year-old Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is one of around two dozen children the former leader has. She has been a strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has expressed admiration for him on social media. This came just a week after Zuma-Sambudla resigned from her position in parliament after a criminal complaint filed against her by her older half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube.

Zuma-Mncube alleged that the actions of Zuma-Sambudla and two other individuals contributed to the men’s situation. But Zuma-Sambudla has not publicly responded to the accusations.

The South African law strictly prohibits serving a foreign military without government approval.

Lawmaker Chris Hattingh, a Democratic Alliance spokesperson on defence and military veterans, said that the men “were totally misled” and “lured into Russia for personal development” under the guise of “security training.”

“Their clothes and passports were allegedly burned, their phones were taken away gradually, and then finally, there’s no contact with them anymore," he said, CNN reported.