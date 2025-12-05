/India–Russia summit 2025: Key moments from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India | In photos

These are the key moments from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India, following his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday evening for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft touched down at Palam Airport on Thursday evening, for the 23rd India–Russia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally travelled to the arrival area to receive him. This gesture by the Prime Minister is being viewed as a rare break from diplomatic protocol, underlining the warmth that New Delhi aims to project in its long-standing ties with Moscow.
A candid selfie of PM Modi and President Putin went viral as Modi drove Putin to a private dinner engagement. The informal moment, shared widely online, showcased the personal rapport between the two leaders and added a lighter element to the high-profile diplomatic visit.
At the Prime Minister’s official residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg PM Modi welcomed President Putin for informal discussions.
During their meeting, PM Modi gifted President Putin a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita. Modi remarked that the Gita’s teachings continue to inspire millions globally, connecting India’s civilisational heritage with contemporary diplomatic ties.
President Putin received a full ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi greeted him formally. The Guard of Honour and national anthems underlined the importance of the India–Russia partnership and the official nature of the state visit.
President Putin laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi he also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
While signing the Rajghat guestbook, President Putin signed the guestbook of the Raj Ghat memorial complex. ‘In many respects, one of the founders of modern India, the great philosopher & humanist Mahatma Gandhi anticipated the new, more just multipolar world order that is taking shape’, Putin wrote in the short note.
After the ceremonial reception, President Putin departed from the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, accompanied by President Murmu and PM Modi. The Guard of Honour ceremony symbolised the ceremonial dignity accorded to Russia’s head of state.
PM Modi and President Putin reached Hyderabad House, the venue for the central round of bilateral discussions. The location, traditionally used for high-level diplomatic engagements, set the stage for detailed dialogues on defence, energy, trade, and strategic cooperation.
The two leaders held comprehensive bilateral talks in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary, and other senior officials. The discussions covered a wide spectrum, from defence cooperation and nuclear energy to connectivity and economic investments.
Russian President attended the India-Russia Business Forum along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Putin speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum on Friday, after their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as Putin is on his two-day India visit, first in four years.