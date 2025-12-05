/India–Russia summit 2025: Key moments from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India | In photos

LOGIN
Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 17:31 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 17:39 IST

These are the key moments from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India, following his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday evening for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

PM Modi receives President Putin at Palam Airport
1 / 12
(Photograph: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi receives President Putin at Palam Airport

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft touched down at Palam Airport on Thursday evening, for the 23rd India–Russia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally travelled to the arrival area to receive him. This gesture by the Prime Minister is being viewed as a rare break from diplomatic protocol, underlining the warmth that New Delhi aims to project in its long-standing ties with Moscow.

PM Modi and Putin share a viral selfie en route to dinner
2 / 12
(Photograph: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi and Putin share a viral selfie en route to dinner

A candid selfie of PM Modi and President Putin went viral as Modi drove Putin to a private dinner engagement. The informal moment, shared widely online, showcased the personal rapport between the two leaders and added a lighter element to the high-profile diplomatic visit.

PM Modi welcomes President Putin to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg
3 / 12
(Photograph: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi welcomes President Putin to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

At the Prime Minister’s official residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg PM Modi welcomed President Putin for informal discussions.

PM Modi presents a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita to President Putin
4 / 12
(Photograph: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi presents a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita to President Putin

During their meeting, PM Modi gifted President Putin a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita. Modi remarked that the Gita’s teachings continue to inspire millions globally, connecting India’s civilisational heritage with contemporary diplomatic ties.

Ceremonial welcome for Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan
5 / 12
(Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn)

Ceremonial welcome for Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Putin received a full ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi greeted him formally. The Guard of Honour and national anthems underlined the importance of the India–Russia partnership and the official nature of the state visit.

President Putin lays a wreath at Rajghat in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
6 / 12
(Photograph: ANI)

President Putin lays a wreath at Rajghat in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

President Putin laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi he also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Putin signs the Rajghat guestbook honouring Gandhi’s legacy
7 / 12
(Photograph: MFA Russia/X)

Putin signs the Rajghat guestbook honouring Gandhi’s legacy

While signing the Rajghat guestbook, President Putin signed the guestbook of the Raj Ghat memorial complex. ‘In many respects, one of the founders of modern India, the great philosopher & humanist Mahatma Gandhi anticipated the new, more just multipolar world order that is taking shape’, Putin wrote in the short note.

Putin departs Rashtrapati Bhavan after the Guard of Honour ceremony
8 / 12
(Photograph: ANI)

Putin departs Rashtrapati Bhavan after the Guard of Honour ceremony

After the ceremonial reception, President Putin departed from the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, accompanied by President Murmu and PM Modi. The Guard of Honour ceremony symbolised the ceremonial dignity accorded to Russia’s head of state.

Modi and Putin arrive at Hyderabad House for official talks
9 / 12
(Photograph: ANI)

Modi and Putin arrive at Hyderabad House for official talks

PM Modi and President Putin reached Hyderabad House, the venue for the central round of bilateral discussions. The location, traditionally used for high-level diplomatic engagements, set the stage for detailed dialogues on defence, energy, trade, and strategic cooperation.

elegation-level talks between India and Russia at Hyderabad House
10 / 12
(Photograph: ANI)

elegation-level talks between India and Russia at Hyderabad House

The two leaders held comprehensive bilateral talks in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary, and other senior officials. The discussions covered a wide spectrum, from defence cooperation and nuclear energy to connectivity and economic investments.

India–Russia Business Forum sees strong participation from industry leaders
11 / 12
(Photograph: @narendramodi/X)

India–Russia Business Forum sees strong participation from industry leaders

Russian President attended the India-Russia Business Forum along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at India-Russia Business Forum
12 / 12
(Photograph: IANS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at India-Russia Business Forum

Putin speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum on Friday, after their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as Putin is on his two-day India visit, first in four years.

