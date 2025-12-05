/Where did Putin stay during India visit? Here’s all about his grand suite at Delhi’s luxurious hotel

The Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday (Dec 4), where he received a red-carpet welcome by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit, the Russian president stayed at the luxurious Chanakya Suite at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi. The suit Putin stayed in had a massive area of 4,600 square feet. Within it, the suite contains the master bedroom, a steam room and sauna, a gym, its own reception, a living room, a dining room with a capacity to seat 12 guests. Moreover, the nightly tariff of the suit is around ₹8-10 lakh.

Modi-Putin meeting at Hyderabad House

Putin and PM Modi held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House, a 97-year-old architectural landmark whose role in the country’s statecraft has only grown with time. But before that, Putin was hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner.

Completed in 1928, Hyderabad House is the legacy of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, then among the richest men in the world. Nizam wanted to build a permanent residence in Delhi, near the Viceroy's House (now Rashtrapati Bhawan). He purchased 8.2 acres, then added a neighbouring 3.73-acre plot.

Modi-Putin's bromance

PM Modi welcomed the Russian president at the Palam Airport, and the duo carpooled to reach the official residence of PM Modi. This was the second time the duo was seen sharing the same car. Last time, in September, Putin had offered a ride to PM Modi in his official car during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.