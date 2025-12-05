Google Preferred
Where did Putin stay during India visit? Here’s all about his grand suite at Delhi’s luxurious hotel

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 17:52 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 17:52 IST
PM Modi with Russian president Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The suit Putin stayed in had a massive area of 4,600 square feet. Within it, the suite contains the master bedroom, a steam room and sauna, a gym, its own reception, a living room, a dining room with a capacity to seat 12 guests. Moreover, the nightly tariff of the suit is around ₹8-10 lakh.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday (Dec 4), where he received a red-carpet welcome by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit, the Russian president stayed at the luxurious Chanakya Suite at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi. The suit Putin stayed in had a massive area of 4,600 square feet. Within it, the suite contains the master bedroom, a steam room and sauna, a gym, its own reception, a living room, a dining room with a capacity to seat 12 guests. Moreover, the nightly tariff of the suit is around ₹8-10 lakh.

Modi-Putin meeting at Hyderabad House

Putin and PM Modi held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House, a 97-year-old architectural landmark whose role in the country’s statecraft has only grown with time. But before that, Putin was hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner.

Completed in 1928, Hyderabad House is the legacy of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, then among the richest men in the world. Nizam wanted to build a permanent residence in Delhi, near the Viceroy's House (now Rashtrapati Bhawan). He purchased 8.2 acres, then added a neighbouring 3.73-acre plot.

Also read: Why is PM Modi meeting Putin at Hyderabad House? Here’s story behind the venue

Modi-Putin's bromance

PM Modi welcomed the Russian president at the Palam Airport, and the duo carpooled to reach the official residence of PM Modi. This was the second time the duo was seen sharing the same car. Last time, in September, Putin had offered a ride to PM Modi in his official car during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

As per the clips shared online, PM Modi and Putin travelled in a Toyota Alphard, 4th generation. The car is often used as a VIP limo van and is preferred for government delegations and secure movement.

