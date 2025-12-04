/Why is PM Modi meeting Putin at Hyderabad House? Here’s story behind the venue

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday (Dec 4). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Russian president, and the duo left the Palam airport in the same car. Putin and PM Modi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House, a 97-year-old architectural landmark whose role in the country’s statecraft has only grown with time.

In a few hours after being landed, as per the official schedule, Putin will be hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner. On Friday morning, the two leaders will assemble at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks before issuing press statements around 1:50 pm.

Amid this, the Hyderabad House has become a centre of attraction. It is not just another government venue. The Hyderabad House has evolved into the country’s principal stage for high-level diplomacy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Completed in 1928, Hyderabad House is the legacy of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, then among the richest men in the world. Nizam wanted to build a permanent residence in Delhi, near the Viceroy's House (now Rashtrapati Bhawan). He purchased 8.2 acres, then added a neighbouring 3.73-acre plot.