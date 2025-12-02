Google Preferred
  'Dubai is only place Indians respect law', says Andrew Tate. Internet reminds him he's on wanted list of 3 nations

'Dubai is only place Indians respect law', says Andrew Tate. Internet reminds him he’s on wanted list of 3 nations

Gulshan Parveen
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 20:58 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 20:58 IST
Andrew Tate Photograph: (AFP)

Self-proclaimed internet personality Andrew Tate was grilled on the internet after he made remarks about Indians on the internet. He said that Indians do not follow the law except in Dubai. He made the post on Tuesday (Dec 2), out of nowhere. "You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in Canada. You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in USA..., England....., Dubai. But Dubai is the only place they respect the law," Tate wrote.

After this, the internet reminded Tate to see what authority he holds to say what he said.

"Facing criminal charges in three countries and preaching about respecting law," said one X user.

"The world literally runs on Indian doctors, Indian engineers, Indian founders, Indian scientist, Indian developers while you sit online performing you circus act," reminded another.

"Rather live amongst Indians than live with your hairline," remarked one internet user.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Maybe if you followed the law as well as Indians do, you wouldn't be stuck in Romania facing human trafficking charges right now. Sit this one out, prisoner."

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

