/'Dubai is only place Indians respect law', says Andrew Tate. Internet reminds him he’s on wanted list of 3 nations

Self-proclaimed internet personality Andrew Tate was grilled on the internet after he made remarks about Indians on the internet. He said that Indians do not follow the law except in Dubai. He made the post on Tuesday (Dec 2), out of nowhere. "You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in Canada. You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in USA..., England....., Dubai. But Dubai is the only place they respect the law," Tate wrote.

After this, the internet reminded Tate to see what authority he holds to say what he said.

"Facing criminal charges in three countries and preaching about respecting law," said one X user.

"The world literally runs on Indian doctors, Indian engineers, Indian founders, Indian scientist, Indian developers while you sit online performing you circus act," reminded another.

"Rather live amongst Indians than live with your hairline," remarked one internet user.