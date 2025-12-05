/India-Russia Summit 2025: Here are the key takeaways from the joint statement between two countries

The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, held on December 4-5, 2025, in New Delhi, marked a significant moment in strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and Russia. The joint statement issued after the summit highlighted the enduring cooperation across various sectors, underscoring the resilience of this time-tested relationship. Here are the key takeaways from the summit:

Strengthening the strategic partnership

The leaders of India and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to a strong, multi-dimensional partnership, rooted in mutual respect and trust. This year marks 25 years since the Declaration on Strategic Partnership was signed, and both sides agreed to make every effort to unlock the full potential of their relationship. The two countries emphasised their role as major global powers, working together to promote peace and stability, based on the principles of equality and indivisible security.

Expanding trade and economic cooperation

A major focus of the summit was expanding economic cooperation, with both sides setting an ambitious goal of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The leaders highlighted the launch of the Programme 2030, a framework to enhance economic ties, particularly in advanced high-tech industries, energy, and trade with the Eurasian Economic Union. Both sides also discussed initiatives to ease trade barriers, improve logistics, and strengthen financial cooperation, including the use of national currencies for transactions.

Advancing energy and defense cooperation

Energy and defense remain pillars of the India-Russia partnership. The summit saw further collaboration in sectors like oil, gas, nuclear energy, and defense technology. Both sides discussed joint ventures in the energy sector, including long-term supply of fertilizers and oil, as well as technological cooperation in nuclear energy. On defense, India and Russia committed to expanding joint research, development, and manufacturing of advanced defense technologies, in line with India’s “Make-in-India” initiative.

Cooperation on regional and global issues

In terms of international diplomacy, both India and Russia agreed to continue their strong cooperation in multilateral platforms like the UN, G20, BRICS, and SCO. The leaders emphasised their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities and reiterated support for India’s permanent membership. On regional issues, the two countries expressed their unified stance on counter-terrorism, global climate change, and the security situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Focus on science, technology, and cultural exchange