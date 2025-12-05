/IndiGo flight chaos: Who is the owner of the airlines and what is his net worth?

Rahul Bhatia's net worth has surged dramatically to $10 billion in 2025, a significant jump from the 2023 Hurun Global Rich List valuation of over $3.5 billion. This threefold increase in just two years reflects the strong stock performance of IndiGo throughout 2025, with share prices gaining considerably as the airline maintained operational leadership despite market challenges. His $10 billion fortune now surpasses IndiGo's annual business valuation and more than doubles the airline's market valuation at the time of its 2015 market debut. Beyond aviation, Bhatia diversifies his wealth through ownership of three hotels in Gurugram, maintaining a broader business portfolio. His contributions to the industry have earned recognition, including awards from Ernst & Young and The Economic Times, acknowledging his role in transforming India's aviation landscape. This wealth concentration in IndiGo makes Bhatia sensitive to the airline's operational performance and market positioning, particularly during crises like the December 2025 flight disruptions.