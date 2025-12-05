/Putin India visit: Indian firms source Russian energy based on evolving market dynamics, says MEA

India on Friday (Dec 05) said that the Indian companies, private or public, make their decision to import oil from any country, including Russia, on the basis of evolving market dynamics and the commercial issues that they face while sourcing their supplies. Emphasising the energy needs of 1.4 billion people, New Delhi underlined that its policy of sourcing energy is based on twin goals of stable prices and secure supplies.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies are the twin goals of our sourcing policy, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on the issue of India's import of Russian oil.

“And part of this, therefore, goes into the area of diversifying energy supplies and our partners, traditional as well as new, understand this and appreciate this. They also appreciate that Indian companies will take, and I point to the fact that this is something that covers both private companies as well as public companies, because in both cases, these are publicly listed companies,” he stated, adding that “These companies make decisions based on evolving market dynamics, and the commercial issues that they confront while sourcing their supplies. Within the four corners of this approach, we are continuing our cooperation between the two countries”.

These statements from the Ministry of External Affairs followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Russian president is visiting India for the first time since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

India is facing significant pressure from the United States over its import of Russian energy. Accusing New Delhi of fueling Russia's war with Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow, President Trump has levied an additional 25 per cent tariff along with the 25 per cent baseline tariff on Indian exports to the US, taking the tariffs to a staggering 50 per cent.

Reaffirming New Delhi's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Putin on Friday that India stands for peace and emphasised the need for the world to return to peaceful co-existence.