Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Apr 18) shared a post on X and said that he spoke to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. PM Modi said that he

discussed a range of topics, including several key points from their previous meeting in Washington D.C. earlier this year. This conversation comes at a critical time when negotiations are underway for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US and Trump administration's 90-days halt on reciprocal tariff.

In his post, PM Modi emphasised the immense potential for collaboration between India and the US, particularly in the areas of technology and innovation. "We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," PM Modi wrote. The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these domains.

Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

PM Modi and Musk's meeting in US

PM Modi had met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in February during his visit to Washington and discussed opportunities in space, mobility, technology, energy and exchanged notes on efforts at good governance in India and the US. The Indian Prime Minister had then shared a post on X saying, "I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting with Musk.

While it was not clear why the Indian PM spoke to Tesla's boss suddenly, it brings reassurance to Indian businesses amid global concerns regarding the trade war between China and US and Donald Trump's massive tariffs.

The call also comes days after Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) announced an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer Starlink's high-speed broadband internet services to its customers in India.

