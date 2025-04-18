A federal judge on Thursday (Apr 18) imposed new restrictions on the US administration's Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Tesla boss Elon Musk, by limiting its access to Social Security systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans. The injunction does allow DOGE staffers to access data that’s been redacted or stripped of anything personally identifiable, if they undergo training and background checks.

During a federal court hearing in Baltimore, Hollander repeatedly asked the government’s attorneys why DOGE needs “seemingly unfettered access” to the agency’s troves of sensitive personal information to uncover Social Security fraud.

US District Judge Ellen Hollander issued a preliminary injunction in the case, as per news agency AP. The case was brought by a group of labour unions and retirees who alleged that DOGE’s recent actions violate privacy laws and present massive information security risks. Hollander had previously issued a temporary restraining order.

(Developing story, more to follow...)