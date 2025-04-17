Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Apr 16) praised tech giant Elon Musk, comparing him to Sergei Korolev, the chief engineer behind the Soviet Union's space success in the 1950s and 1960s.

Advertisment

During a discussion with students at Moscow’s Bauman Technical University, Putin praised Musk for his commitment to exploring Mars.

absolutely crazy about Mar"You know, there’s a person who lives in the [United] States, Musk, you could say that he’s s. Such people rarely appear in the human population. Today, it may seem unbelievable, but often, after a while, such ideas become reality," Putin said.

Putin on Elon Musk:



"There is a man in the US, Elon Musk, who, you might say, is obsessed with Mars. Such people rarely appear in the human population. Today, it may seem unbelievable, but often, after a while, such ideas become reality."pic.twitter.com/yTmdYdF2H9 — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 16, 2025

Advertisment

Read More | Is Trump’s tariff war pushing 'desperate' China closer to its neighbours? Here's how Beijing wants to 'team up' with India

Putin added that Elon Musk’s passion for Mars reminds him of Soviet space engineer Sergey Korolev, the engineer behind Yuri Gagarin's historic 1961 spaceflight. Putin noted that individuals with such extraordinary dedication are rare but often see their visions realised over time. “Just as the ideas of Korolev, our pioneers, were realized in their time,” he said.

Read More | Trump 'trying to drive a knife' through ESA? US proposes allowing harmful human activities in endangered species habitats

Advertisment

Russia and Musk's Mars mission

Putin's praise for Musk - a key advisor of US President Donald Trump - comes amid Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks mediated by the US. This also comes at the backdrop of Russia expressing its desire to be a part of Musk's Mars mission. Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and Putin’s economic envoy, proposed that Russia could supply a small nuclear power plant and “other advanced technologies” for Musk’s Mars mission.

Read More |Trump administration aims to slash US state budget by half

🇷🇺 PUTIN: RUSSIA WILL HELP DEVELOP EXPEDITIONS TO MARS



“We have been hearing, that we need to work on Mars, and we need to reach Mars.



We don’t have the materials, not yet — but we’ll try to make sure that Russia is the first to develop them.



This way, we’ll have something to… https://t.co/bxQCup2IHv pic.twitter.com/uFzJ9c2t7d — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 16, 2025

Read More | ‘Attacked on anniversary of India-Russia diplomatic ties’: Ukraine envoy slams Russia after missile hits Indian pharma firm