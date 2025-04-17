Donald Trump administration on Wednesday (Apr 16) proposed a new rule that would allow human activity in ecologically sensitive environments.

Advertisment

What is Trump administration proposing?

The proposed rule threatens endangered species with degradation of their habitats. The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration want the definition of "harm" in the Endangered Species Act to exclude "actions that impair [degrade] the habitat of protected species."

Also read | Is Trump’s tariff war pushing 'desperate' China closer to its neighbours? Here's how Beijing wants to 'team up' with India

Advertisment

If finalised, the rule would potentially allow increased human activity—such as logging, mining, drilling, and development—within ecologically sensitive areas, even if such activity compromises the ability of endangered species to survive.

Trump 'opening floodgates to immeasurable habitat destruction': Environmental groups

Slamming the proposed rule, environmental organisations warned that it could destroy the habitats of endangered animals.

Advertisment

Earthjustice, a prominent environmental law nonprofit, declared it would challenge the rule in court.

"For 50 years, the ESA has saved numerous species -- including iconic American species like bald eagles, gray wolves, Florida manatees, and humpback whales -- from extinction," the group said in a statement. "One key to this success has been its definition of harm, which recognizes the common-sense concept that destroying a forest, beach, river, or wetland that a species relies on for survival constitutes harm to that species".

Also read | Trump admin sues Maine over its refusal to comply with order banning transgender athletes

Noah Greenwald, codirector of endangered species at the Centre for Biological Diversity, noted that "There's just no way to protect animals and plants from extinction without protecting the places they live, yet the Trump administration is opening the floodgates to immeasurable habitat destruction."

"Without a prohibition on habitat destruction, spotted owls, sea turtles, salmon, and so many more imperilled animals won't stand a chance," said Greenwald, adding "Trump is trying to drive a knife through the heart of the Endangered Species Act."

ESA under threat?

Enacted in 1973, the Endangered Species Act has been credited with bringing species such as the national bird of the United States bald eagle, the gray wolf, and grizzly bear back from the brink of extinction. Under current regulations, "harm" includes not just direct injury to animals, but also habitat destruction.

The proposed change is part of Trump's broader rollbacks of environmental protections.

(With inputs from agencies)