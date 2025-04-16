Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk said on Wednesday (Apr 16) that an Indian-owned pharmaceutical firm in Kyiv was deliberately targeted by a Russian drone last week because the company supported Ukraine by providing vital humanitarian aid. The attack resulted in losses of nearly $25 million.

Advertisment

Drone strike on Indian pharma company

On April 12, the warehouse of Gladpharm, part of Kusum Group, was targeted by a drone early in the day when staff weren’t present. Medical products and newly installed equipment were present at the warehouse.

“If the drone strike was later in the day, the building would have had more people, and the destruction could have been greater,” Polishchuk said.

Advertisment

Also read | Russian warships docked at Bangladeshi waters for four-days now: What it means for India, China

“Russia is launching attacks with Shahed drones at night because they are intercepted in the day, and it is targeting critical infrastructure and locations, including pharmaceutical units.”

He added that the directors of the company, who are Indian citizens, “have a good reputation and didn’t leave Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, demonstrating solidarity with Ukrainians.”

Advertisment

“The attack came on the day that marked the anniversary of India-Russia diplomatic ties,” he noted.

Also read | India develops ‘Star Wars’-style laser weapon to destroy drones, missiles, joins elite list | WATCH

Kusum Group continued its operations throughout the war and produces life-saving and critical drugs to treat diabetes and heart and neurological conditions.

In a video message, the company said that the destruction of the warehouse was a significant financial loss for it, and it is doing everything possible to restore the supply of medicines as soon as possible.

“But the spirit of the Ukrainian people cannot be broken,” it said.

Polishchuk said that the Indian firm was apparently targeted because it supported the emergency services of Ukraine. Last year, the company was part of humanitarian activities, providing 45 sets of body armour and helmets to the emergency rescue service and volunteer movement in Sumy and Kyiv. It also provided bulletproof vests and ballistic protective helmets to the State Emergency Service.

Also read | ‘Putin started it, Biden blew it, Zelensky's incompetent’: Trump blames 'three people' for millions of deaths in Ukraine war

Kusum Group has also been recognised by the Kyiv city administration with the badge “For Assistance in Defence of Kyiv”.

“Hundreds of other Indians, especially former medical students and doctors, stayed back to help Ukraine in the time of Russia’s full-scale aggression. We highly appreciate their stance,” Polishchuk said.

‘Nullifying all previous efforts’

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kyiv last year in August, both countries are implementing a decision made by the Indian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out community projects.

“The first project will be for setting up computer classes in a school and this can open the way for bigger projects linked to Ukraine’s reconstruction. It is important because India usually does such projects in neighbouring countries but this is being mirrored in Ukraine. We are deeply grateful for such support,” Polishchuk said.

“We appreciate that the Indian embassy in Kyiv joined other ambassadors and diplomats to visit President Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih last week after it was targeted by a Russian cluster warhead strike that killed 20 people, including nine children,” he added.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Odesa buildings reduced to rubble in overnight strikes by Russia

On Modi’s plans to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations next month, Polishchuk said it would be “strange if, after this brutal strike that affected an Indian business, a representative of India were to be in Moscow, greeting those who ordered these attacks”.

“We are grateful that India always stands on the side of peace, but by participating in the propaganda show on May 9, it risks nullifying all previous efforts toward establishing peace and indirectly sending a signal to the world that it has chosen a side to support.”

India has urged Russia and Ukraine to engage in dialogue and diplomacy to reach a peace deal, stressing that solutions can’t be found on the battlefield.