Three Russian Navy warships, namely ‘REZKIY’, ‘Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov’ and ‘PECHENGA’ docked at Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port this Sunday and will leave today, in what both countries described as a "goodwill visit". This comes days after Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed’s visited Moscow. "The goodwill visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, exchange views on professional matters, and create opportunities for future training and mutual cooperation between the naval officers and sailors of the two countries," Bangladesh said in an official statement.

On reaching the Bangladeshi waters, the Bangladesh Navy ship ‘Banouza Khalid Bin Walid’ welcomed the warships. The incident signals a growing military relationship between the two countries amid a major diplomatic realignment in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's exit.

What unfolded in these four days?

On the arrival of the warships at the Chattogram port, the Chittagong naval region chief staff officer welcomed the ship’s officers and sailors. Russian ambassador to Bangladesh, military, air and naval attach, and the Russian honorary consul in Chittagong, along with local high-ranking officials of the Navy, were present.

According to a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations, a Russian delegation, including the captains of the visiting ships and the Russian ambassador to Bangladesh, would pay courtesy calls on Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet and the chairman of Chittagong Port Authority.

The officers and sailors of the visiting ships will lay a wreath at the Redkin Point inside the Naval Academy and visit the Navy training base and ships, BN Ashar Alo School for the special children. Additionally, members of the Bangladesh Navy and students of schools run by the Navy will visit the Russian ships as part of the programme.

Should India and China worry?

As per Economic Times, the visit is an indication that Bangladesh is looking beyond China for its military needs. According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) data, China accounted for nearly 74% of Bangladesh’s total arms imports between 2018 and 2022, making it the country’s dominant military supplier. This dependence gave China considerable strategic leverage, however, Dhaka's growing ties with Russia — a former Cold War-era defense partner — especially in naval diplomacy, signals a significant shift in the Indo-Pacific region.

As far as India is concerned, Moneycontrol reported that New Delhi may welcome Russia’s growing visibility in South Asia as a way to counterbalance China's influence in Bangladesh. Moscow remains one of India’s top arms suppliers and considering its close military and defence ties. However, a naval warship in the Bay of Bengal region might also be seen as a threat to regional stability and India may keep its close eyes at the Bangladesh-Russia mdefence equation, more so, because the Bay of Bengal region has been dominated by India and is increasingly patrolled by China in the past few years.

