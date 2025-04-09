What analysts say?
Bangladesh's ties with Pakistan and the India angle
Can Bangladesh ignore India for China?
Analysts also believe that Bangladesh cannot ignore India even as it attempts to build an ally in the Chinese. "Considering Bangladesh's economic interdependence with India, deep-rooted geographical, and linguistic ties, completely sidelining India in favour of China is not practical or strategically prudent. For Bangladesh, India remains an indispensable partner for economic and regional stability, while China serves the role of a critical development and investment partner," Sonavane elaborated.
Pant added, "Yunus and his government cannot look in one direction. Bangladesh economy is facing challenges and given the pressure that the Chinese economy is finding itself in due to the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump's administration in the US, it will not help Bangladesh to look to the Chinese solely."
