Plymouth shooting: Jake Davison was licensed gun holder

The man who killed five people, Jake Davison, including a young girl, in Plymouth was a licensed firearms holder, police have revealed.

As per the police, the incident, which is being termed as the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010, was not terror-related.

In videos surfaced online, Davison spoke of being "beaten down" and "defeated by life".

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison was a firearms licence holder. He said that the weapon used in the shooting had been described by witnesses as a "pump-action shotgun" but police were not confirming that at this stage.

He has been quoted by the BBC as saying, "We believe we have an incident that is domestically related, that has spilled into the street and seen several people in Plymouth losing their lives in extraordinarily tragic circumstances."

Devon and Cornwall Police declared a "critical incident" in the Keyham area of Plymouth early Thursday evening after the shooting.

Also read | Plymouth shooting: Six dead including a child and suspected gunman

Officers responded alongside other emergency services, including air ambulance staff, to reports of gunshots in the residential neighbourhood near some of the city's docks.

"Two females and two males were deceased at the scene," Devon and Cornwall Police said in an update early Friday after hours of uncertainty around the incident.

British media said residents had reported hearing loud bangs and gunshots before police swarmed the area.

Witness Sharron, who did not want to give her full name, told the BBC she had heard shouting followed by several gunshots.

"This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting," she said.

"He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people".