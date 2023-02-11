Peruvian president calls for multiparty dialogue to resolve political crisis

A multiparty dialogue was called by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday to end the political crisis which has gripped the nation, stating that Peru has a “fragile democracy” at present because of two months of deadly anti-government protests raging across the country.

On December 7, Boluarte became the country's president, after the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo who had tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

However, since then, Boluarte has been facing opposition from protesters who have asked her to resign and also demanded fresh elections.

The protests have been turning violent, as a new death was reported by officials on Friday, bringing the toll of the total number of people killed amid clashes between protesters and security forces to 49.

"We are living in a fragile democracy," Boluarte said after she refused to resign and also failed to convince Congress to hold elections at the earliest, which is due for 2026.

"I think it is the most fragile in Latin America, but it is within Peruvians, within us, to strengthen democracy," Boluarte said while speaking at a press conference, which was also attended by her cabinet ministers.

Boluarte is the sixth president of Peru since March 2018 and the first woman to hold the position.

Earlier, she was vice president under Castillo before the former president was ousted and charges of rebellion imposed on him.

The fiercest protests have taken place against her in poor southern regions where the population is largely Indigenous and who see Castillo as one of their own.

The protesters have also raised demands for Congress' dissolution and a constituent assembly's formation for rewriting the constitution, which the right-wing opposition rejected.

"In search of peace, I openly call all political leaders of every single party, but also the leaders of social and labour organisations, everyone in general so that we can meet and put the country's agenda on the table," Boluarte said.

In the press conference, Boluarte expressed grief over the death of a 22-year-old who was shot in Apurimac, where the president was born.

"I am very sorry for the death of the citizen in Apurimac yesterday, in that confrontation in which an interprovincial transport bus was set on fire, the toll booth set on fire. My condolences from here to the family," said Boluarte.

She added that few street protests "are not peaceful. They come out with sticks, slingshots, rocks, which are also projectiles that cause damage."

"Not all are marching peacefully. They are coming out to generate violence, chaos and terror,” the president said.

