Peru unrest spreads; President says violence will not go unpunished

As the anti-government protests in Peru intensify, thousands of protesters descended on the capital city of Lima on Thursday (January 19) angered by a rise in the death toll and calling for a sweeping change of government. The South American nation has been rocked by protests since President Pedro Castillo was ousted in early December last year and Dina Boluarte took charge of the top post. Protesters have been demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, snap elections and a new constitution for Peru. On Thursday, some demonstrators clashed with the police, throwing stones and bottles at the officers in the city centre, according to a report by the news agency AFP on Friday. The police officials temporarily retreated before equipping themselves with riot gear and started deploying tear gas. Two people were said to be injured.

The protesters reached Lima on Thursday, carrying flags and banners criticising the government and the police for deadly clashes in two southern cities- Ayacucho and Juliaca, a report by news agency Reuters said. A building on the San Martin Plaza caught fire late Thursday though it was empty and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Earlier on Thursday, protesters tried to storm the airports in Arequipa and Cusco cities with police resorting to firing tear gas to disperse them, according to local television visuals. Officials later announced that operations at both these airports were suspended. Peru's human rights ombudsman announced that one person was killed in Arequipa, adding to two other deaths resulting from clashes on Wednesday. The nationwide toll now stands at 45, the AFP report on Friday said.

Speaking to the news agency on Thursday, Victor Zanabria, head of the Lima Police Force, said "We have 11,800 police officers in the streets to control unrest, we have more than 120 vans and 49 military vehicles, and also the armed forces are participating." However, the protesters remain undeterred and will continue demonstrating till their demands are met.

"We want the usurper Dina Boluarte to step down and call for new elections," one protester Jose De la Rosa told Reuters on Thursday. Another protestor travelling to Lima who did not wish to be identified, said, "We won't forget the pain the police have caused in the town of Juliaca."

Meanwhile, President Boluarte addressed the country on Thursday night and said that protesters who carried out acts of violence will not go unpunished.

“That was not a peaceful protest. The violent acts that occurred in December and January will not go unpunished. We will be alongside the Prosecutor’s Office checking and opening tax folders of people committing violent acts and destroying private and government property," Boluarte said, Reuters reported. The President also said that she would not get tired of inviting protesters for dialogue, adding "let’s work on the vision this country needs."

Boluarte has refused to step down and has demanded forgiveness for the deaths of the protesters, even as demonstrators labelled her a murderer and called the killings by security forces ''massacre.'' Last week, the government extended a state of emergency in Lima and the southern regions of Puno and Cusco, curtailing some civil rights.

