Peru declares state of emergency in capital amid nationwide protests

Peru has declared state of emergency in capital Lima and three other regions. The emergency will be in force for 30 days and will authorize Peruvian army to intervene to maintain order. The emergency suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly. The decree has been published in the official gazette.

Peru has been rocked by protests organised by supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo who have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been injured.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

