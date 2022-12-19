Peru President announces cabinet reshffle, PM to also be replaced

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, on Sunday, said that she will replace prime minister Pedro Angulo, as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet, she said on Sunday.

For a few weeks now, Boluarte has been leading a transitional government after her predecessor former President Pedro Castillo, was removed from office and then detained for illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

While appearing as a guest on America Television's news program "Cuarto Poder" Boluarte revealed that the cabinet reshuffle will happen on Monday and Tuesday.

However, as per Reuters Boluarte did not hint at who could replace Pedro Angulo, who had been prime minister for just a week.

This reshuffle comes as two ministers from her cabinet resigned. The education and culture ministers reportedly resigned over the deaths during the current protests.

Boluarte said that the reason behind the reshuffle is the need to "be able to install knowledgeable ministers in each sectors".

She also said that since it is a transition government "we need to act fast", and that "no one can have a minister who will learn on the job," adding that the new cabinet which will work in tandem with opposition-led congress will be a "little more political".

"We'll be reshaping the Cabinet, maybe it will be a more technical Cabinet, but also one that's a little more political to be able to create these bridges for dialogue," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

