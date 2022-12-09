Mexico consulting Peruvian authorities after ousted president Castillo requests asylum

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that ousted Peru president Pedro Castillo had called him Wednesday to say he was en route to the Mexican embassy in Peru to request asylum. Mexico has started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding the request, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday.

Mexico's ambassador to Peru also met with Castillo where he is being detained, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Ebrard shared a copy of Castillo's asylum request in which his lawyer Victor Gilbert Perez alleged that Castillo was "at grave risk" in Peru and that he had suffered "unfounded persecution".

Perez wrote that Peruvian authorities "have acted with political motivation in respect to (Castillo) to such an extent that they intend to prosecute him for mere announcements of will or intention that do not constitute any criminal offense."

After being impeached, Castillo was produced in a court on Thursday (December 8) to face charges of "rebellion and conspiracy". The deeply unpopular leader was impeached by lawmakers who ignored his attempt to dissolve Congress and held a session to oust him. Castillo's swift fall from power in a matter of a day was a high political drama which sent shockwaves through the country and region. Soon after his impeachment, Castillo was arrested. He faces corruption charges as well.

On Thursday, the court evaluated the legality of Castillo's arrest. The proceedings also touched upon an inquiry by the Attorney General's Office into charges he orchestrated an alleged rebellion.

Castillo lawyer Victor Perez rejected the rebellion charge at the hearing, arguing that such an act implies use of weapons and violence, which he said never occurred.

The former president attended the hearing via teleconference and was asked if he wanted to address the court, but he declined.

Castillo is being held in a police prison in the capital Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held.

(With inputs from agencies)

