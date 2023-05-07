Pakistani plane enters Indian airspace due to heavy rain, travels 120 km before reentering Pakistan

In a shocking incident that happened Thursday, May 4, a flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) entered Indian airspace for nearly 10 minutes due to heavy rainfall in Pakistan.

The flight, PK248, had returned from Muscat on May 4th and was attempting to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. However, the heavy rainfall made it difficult for the pilot to land the Boeing 777 aircraft.

According to a report by The News, the pilot attempted to land at the airport but the aircraft became unstable due to the heavy rain. On the instruction of the air traffic controller, the pilot initiated the go-around approach. However, during this approach, the aircraft lost its way due to the low altitude and heavy rain.

Timeline of PIA plane entering and exiting India twice

The aircraft, which was flying at an altitude of 13,500 feet with a speed of 292 km/h, entered Indian airspace from the Badhana police station. The plane then turned back from Naushehra Pannuan after travelling 40 km through the city of Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in the Indian Punjab.