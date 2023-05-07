Pakistani plane enters Indian airspace due to heavy rain, travels 120 km before reentering Pakistan
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight entered Indian airspace last week after a failed attempt to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore
In a shocking incident that happened Thursday, May 4, a flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) entered Indian airspace for nearly 10 minutes due to heavy rainfall in Pakistan.
The flight, PK248, had returned from Muscat on May 4th and was attempting to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. However, the heavy rainfall made it difficult for the pilot to land the Boeing 777 aircraft.
According to a report by The News, the pilot attempted to land at the airport but the aircraft became unstable due to the heavy rain. On the instruction of the air traffic controller, the pilot initiated the go-around approach. However, during this approach, the aircraft lost its way due to the low altitude and heavy rain.
Timeline of PIA plane entering and exiting India twice
The aircraft, which was flying at an altitude of 13,500 feet with a speed of 292 km/h, entered Indian airspace from the Badhana police station. The plane then turned back from Naushehra Pannuan after travelling 40 km through the city of Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in the Indian Punjab.
While flying in Indian airspace, the captain took the plane to a height of 20,000 feet, and the plane flew in Indian airspace for seven minutes.
The flight then re-entered Pakistani airspace from near the village of Jhagian Noor Muhammad in the Indian Punjab. The flight then re-entered Indian airspace via the villages of Dona Mabboki, Chaant, Dhupsari Kasur and Ghati Kalanjar in the Kasur district of the Pakistani Punjab.
Three minutes later, the plane re-entered Pakistani territory from the village of Lakha Singhwala Hithar in the Indian Punjab. At that time, the plane was at an altitude of 23,000 feet at a speed of 320 km/h.
The plane finally landed in Multan, having travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory for almost ten minutes.
