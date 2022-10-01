Pakistan International Airlines 'regrets' asking cabin crew to 'wear undergarments', issues clarification

After massive backlash for declaring a dress code for the cabin crew and air hostesses, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) released a clarification on Friday (September 30), according to media sources.

As quoted by Pakistan-based media outlet Geo News, PIA's Chief HR Officer said in a written clarification: "Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words."

"I personally feel regretful and am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate in this context instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company," the officer added.

The controversy erupted when the national carrier had told its aircrew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must. The announcement was slammed by people as a majority thought that the words used were "inappropriate".

'Portrays a negative image'

PIA had claimed lack of proper attire by the air attendants was leaving a "poor impression" and "portrayed a negative image" of airlines. The air hostesses' improper clothing, according to PIA, "portrayed a negative image" of the airline and left a "terrible impression."

"It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices," said PIA General Manager (Flight Services) Aamir Bashir in the previous notification.

He added, "Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual, but also of the organisation."

