Over 2,600 households evacuated after an unexploded WWII bomb was found in Exeter

WION Web Team
London, United Kingdom Published: Feb 27, 2021, 05.18 PM(IST)

WWII bomb Photograph:( Twitter )

Hundreds of students were initially evacuated from University of Exeter halls of residence after the explosive was found.

More than 2,600 households are being evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in Exeter, UK.

The city was heavily attacked by German bombers during World War Two, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.

The university and the police announced the development on Twitter. An initial cordon of 330ft (100m) was extended to 1,310ft (400m) on Saturday morning and people in about 2,600 households are being told to move.

The explosive device is estimated to be about 8ft long (2.5m).

The university said it would "support those who are affected until the situation is resolved and buildings are reopened".

Exeter City Council said no evacuation centres had been set up and people affected had been encouraged to stay with relatives.

Roads have been closed in the area and city rail services disrupted as a result of the discovery.

