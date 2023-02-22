Over 1000 flights cancelled as parts of US brace for severe winter storm

Thousands of flights were disrupted in and out of the United States as a strong winter storm is posing a threat of record-level snowfall in parts of the country. As per FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, over 1000 flights in and out of the US were cancelled by 09:15 am Eastern Time. Additionally, 932 flights were delayed.

Federal Aviation Administration tweeted on Tuesday that the weather conditions could cause flight delays in Minnesota and other states in the Great Lakes and southern plains.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service gave a weather forecast over the next 3 days, through midday Friday.

"Moderate, Major and Extreme winter weather impacts are expected from the West Coast to New England with travel not advised in the Upper Midwest due to blizzard conditions," it wrote earlier on Tuesday.

According to media reports, SkyWest airlines was the worst hit by the severe winter storm as it cancelled 245 flights. Amoung others were Delta Air Lines, which cancelled 233 flights and Southwest Airlines (LUV), which cancelled 235 flights.

Southwest airlines cancellations were primarily proactive as the country is bracing for severe weather conditions in the upcoming days. About 100 flights were cancelled from Denver International Airport. Earlier during peak holiday season last year in December, Southwest Airlines ended up cancelling over 16,700 flights.

With the imminent severe weather conditions now looming large in the United States once again, the airline is facing a challenge in carrying out its operations smoothly for the second time. Weather service gave out high wind warning in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. The service said wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph and the wind chills are expected to reach minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz cautioned everyone to stay safe saying that the state people are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm "could break records."

