Operation London Bridge: From Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to new King's accession, what happens now?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, passed away on Thursday (September 8). Her death marks a key moment in the history of the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Following the centuries-old protocol, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Charles, 73, succeeded her as King immediately.

The entire world is pained by the colossal loss after Queen Elizabeth II's demise as people are looking forward to bidding a farewell to the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Now, some protocols will be implemented by the Palace in the coming days. Some of the traditions, dating back centuries, will be followed by the Royal Family. Considering the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some of the logistics are reviewed regularly.

After the death of the Queen, a series of events will follow. Titled Operation London Bridge, the plan lists what will happen in the United Kingdom in the coming days.

Operation London Bridge includes planning for the announcement of her death, which is already done by the Palace. It also states the period of official mourning and the details of her state funeral.

Although the final blueprint is not released yet, it is expected that her funeral arrangements will be made by the respective authority as the United Kingdom will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days.

Flags will fly at half-mast at Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament and buildings across the country. British Union flags at Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace and Buckingham Palace in London were lowered after the announcement.

The state funeral is expected to be will be held at Westminster Abbey, before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

As a mark of respect, major sporting events, including football and cricket matches, could now be postponed.

During the period of mourning, it is expected that the government will not announce any other business, unless urgent.

The Palace announced that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, now in the coming days, her body will be moved from Balmoral to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, then will be returned to Buckingham Palace.

A statement from His Majesty The King:

Accession of King Charles III

As per Britain's Royal Family's traditions, there will be a series of ceremonial events to formally mark the accession of the new King a day after the Queen's death.

Britain's new king will be formally known as Charles III, his Clarence House residence confirmed, after suggestions that Queen Elizabeth II's heir might have taken a different regnal name.

Camilla will become Queen consort, which was confirmed by the Queen in a statement to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Queen had put an end to the uncertainty over her new title.

Charles's eldest son William inherits the duchy of Cornwall in addition to his current title of duke of Cambridge.

