One dead in New Hampshire psychiatric hospital shooting, suspect dead: police

One person was killed after a shooter opened fire inside a psychiatric hospital located in the northeastern state of New Hampshire in the United States on Friday (Nov 17), stated authorities while further confirming that the suspect was fatally shot by the police.



State police Colonel Mark Hall said that the suspect entered the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord and killed one person inside the lobby. Hall further confirmed that all patients at the hospital were safe.



"A state trooper assigned to the hospital and in close proximity immediately engaged, shot and killed the suspect," he said in a news conference while stating that the shootout remained confined to the hospital lobby. The shooter or the victim was not identified by Hall.

"There is no threat to the public, and there was no threat to the patients or staff at the hospital," he stated. After the shootout took place, a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the hospital was investigated by the authorities.



A tactical robot was used by law enforcement officials to inspect a U-Haul, as reported by CNN.



New Hampshire Hospital is located in the state capital Concord and has a 185-bed inpatient facility where patients having acute mental illness are treated.

Hospital to remain temporarily closed to visitors

On Friday (Nov 17), the head of New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services stated that she was “shocked and saddened” by the incident of shooting.



“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim as well as our colleagues who have been impacted,” stated Commissioner Lori Weaver, at a press conference.

Weaver stated that the hospital will remain temporarily closed to visitors, however, support will be extended to patients and staff "as we work through this tragedy together."



“This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and for our community,” the commissioner stated.



In a statement, Governor Chris Sununu said on X that the state “immediately mobilised, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.”



“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds,” stated Sununu.