APEC summit: Biden urges positive use of AI during address in final session

US President Joe Biden on Friday (November 7) urged economies that are part of Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) grouping, to work towards ensuring that AI (artificial intelligence) is used to bring about positive changes and not harnessed to abuse workers or to limit potential. He was addressing the final session of the APEC summit in San Francisco. The US president also said that he briefly discussed AI with Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of APEC.

"We're going to see more technological change in the next 10 years than we've seen the last 50 years," Biden said. The Chinese president was seated just a few places to his left.

"Together we have to make sure it changes for the better."

During his address, Biden said that tech like AI should be used to "uplift, not limit, the potential of our people."

He also said that the United States facilitated voluntary commitments from AI companies "to keep AI systems safe and trustworthy."

Watch | YouTube testing ChatGPT-like AI powered chatbot for videos × The US president said that steps towards this direction included ensuring that AI systems are secure before their release to the public, watermarking content generated by AI to indicate that it AI's work and also by minimising risk that AI systems will be biased or discriminatory.

Biden also talked about his signing of an executive order last month for setting new AI standards. These may require developers who build the most powerful AI systems to share safety test results with the government.

Biden has been projecting strength of US economy during the APEC summit and also ties with Pacific nations. But his larger plan for greater regional co-operation to restrict Chinese influence did not bear fruit on the trade front as he stressed strengthening of workers' rights.

US hands over APEC chair to Peru

At the start of the final session on the final day, Biden officially handed the chair of APEC to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

"We will welcome you in our beloved Peru so that in 2024, we can continue to build on what APEC has been doing over so many years," Boluarte said.