APEC summit: Biden speaks on workers' rights, 'substantial' progress on IPEF

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday (November 16) that he would continue work towards a Pacific trade pact even though his efforts and vision for regional deal to counter China didn't go through

"Our work is not yet done," said Biden as he addressed corporate CEOs in San Francisco during a summit of 21 member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

"We will continue working to better facilitate high-standard trade that advances workers' rights through strong enforcement of labor standards."

The US president was slated to take part in an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) event. IPEF is a 14-nation group established by his administration.

Watch | US' Biden and China's Xi agree to resume military communication ×

Prospects of an IPEF trade agreement vanished this week, as members couldn't agree on improving standards such as labour, environment and compliance. Biden however said later that "substantial" progress was made.

Reuters quoted an unnamed US administration official who said that the White House had plans to work on IPEF on "accelerated timeline."

IPEF was started by the White House with an aim of boosting economic engagement with Asian countries after former US president Donald Trump took the US out of a regional trade pact in the year 2017.

There is a possibility that Biden may face Trump again in 2024 US Presidential Election. The result of this contest may decide degree of US support to multilateral groups like IMF, APEC and others.

On Thursday, before the APEC Summit, Biden underlined that US companies including ones like Amazon, Delta Air Lines, Pepsi, Apple and Boeing had made investments in the region.

Biden said that 60 per cent of what US exports go to APEC countries and that US companies committed at least USD 40 billion in 2023 making them the largest source of foreign direct investments in economies within APEC.

Earlier on Thursday, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that IPEF countries agreed on some "pillars" of the trade initiative. Ministers from these countries also formally signed a previously agreed text of a third pillar.

The CPTPP

The US was not the only country trying to attract APEC members in trade deal, Trade ministers from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) were also on the hunt.

Earlier version of the CPTPP was abandoned by former US president Donald Trump and Biden administration is not exactly gung-ho on free trade deals after opposition from labour groups.

Also Read | US Rep Santos to not seek 2024 re-election, says ethics committee report a smear campaign against him

APEC members closely watched interaction between US and China. President Biden held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of APEC forum. Both leaders were positive albeit while sticking to their previous positions.

"A stable relationship between the world's two largest economies is not merely good for those two economies but for the world," Biden said to applause. "It's good for everyone."