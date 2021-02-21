On the house: Israel bar offers free drinks with COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Israel offers drinks for vaccine Photograph:( Reuters )
It is in human nature to appreciate incentives, especially when they are tasty. To attract locals to the vaccination programme, an Israel bar has offered a barter system — a drink for a jab.
A bar in Israel doubled up as a vaccination centre in Tel Aviv and came up with an offer that nobody could refuse.
Tel Aviv's Jenia gastropub, in coordination with the municipality, offered a free drink in exchange for a jab of the coronavirus vaccine.
These drinks being offered were non-alcoholic, though, as a medical precaution.
This idea came up as the Health Ministry was worried that people's motivation to get a jab of the vaccine, or even the second dose, may start declining with time.
While more than 43 per cent of Israel's population has already received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the turnout is decreasing a tad.
"I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, who was one of the first to enjoy the 'shot for shot' scheme.