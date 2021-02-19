Pfizer first dose 85% effective after 2-4 weeks, study says

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccination is 85 per cent effective against coronavirus infection between two and four weeks after inoculation, a study published in the Lancet medical journal has said.

The said survey was carried out on healthcare workers at a hospital in Israel.

The hospital, on December 19, had launched a mass vaccination campaign regarded as the world's fastest.

Israeli studies have found the Pfizer vaccine to be 95 per cent effective one week after a second jab, while the Lancet report focussed on more than 9,000 medical staff at Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv.

Some 7,000 of them received the first dose and the rest were not inoculated.

From the group, 170 were diagnosed with Covid-19 after tests carried out only on those showing symptoms or who had been in contact with coronavirus carriers.

Fifty-two per cent of them were found to have not been vaccinated.

Comparing the two groups, the Sheba study calculated that the vaccine was 47 per cent effective between one and 14 days after inoculation, rising to 85 per cent after 15 to 28 days.

Scientists are, however, still studying whether fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus to others.

Israel has delivered a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to 4.23 million residents, or 47 per cent of its nine million population, 2.85 million of whom have received the recommended full course of two jabs, latest health ministry figures show.

