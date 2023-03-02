'Not a human right': Panama's Supreme Court rules against same-sex marriages, unions express disappointment

On Wednesday, Panama's Supreme Court in its recent judgement ruled against same-sex marriages saying that they are not a human right and, therefore, the country does not recognise such unions.

The court in its ruling dated Feb 16, said, "there is a reality, and it is that, until now, the right to equal marriage is no more than an aspiration, even though a legitimate one for the groups involved, and it does not fall into the category of a human right or a fundamental right."

The court had been considering the issue since 2016, after several appeals from same-sex couples claiming the country's family code "unconstitutional," as it only recognises marriage between a man and woman.

The same-sex couples filed suit attempting to have marriages legal in the Central American country like many other developed countries.

However, the court said that no matter how many changes happen in reality, for now, gay marriages lack "conventional and constitutional recognition."

It added that the family code is objectively and reasonably justified in the general interests of giving precedence to those unions capable of establishing families, giving continuity to humans and society.

Reacting to the Feb 16 ruling, Ivan Chanis, president of the gay rights organisation Fundacion Iguales told AFP, “ the Panamanian justice system has rejected the recognition of the dignity of same-sex couples and their right to build a family in Panama.”

As per AFP the Catholic Church which opposes same-sex couples holds a strong influence in Panama.

Currently, Costa Rica remains the only Central American country to recognise same-sex marriages.

(with inputs from agencies)

