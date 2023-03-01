Ban on same-sex marriage not unconstitutional: Japanese PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday (March 1) reiterated his position that a ban on same-sex marriage is not unconstitutional. “I believe I do not have a sense of discrimination (on the issue),” Kishida said, adding, "And I have never stated I’m against it," the news agency AP reported. A day back, Kishida was asked by an opposition lawmaker if he thinks that the ban (on same-sex marriage) constitutes discrimination. “I don’t think disallowing same-sex couples to marry is unjust discrimination by the state,” the Prime Minister replied.

The controversy over same-sex marriages erupted last month when, Masayoshi Arai, a former aide of Kishida, made discriminatory remarks about LGBTQ people which caused nationwide anger. Arai said that he wouldn't want to live next to LGBTQ people and that citizens would flee Japan if same-sex marriages were allowed.

Arai's remarks also prompted the Kishida government to enact an anti-discrimination law even after the official was sacked. Prime Minister Kishida appointed a special aide for LGBTQ issues and instructed his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to prepare legislation to promote understanding of LGBTQ rights, the AP reported.

In mid-February, Kishida met with LGBTQ representatives and said he “strongly felt the need for discussion” and would consider the voices of the people and in parliament, as well as rulings in several ongoing lawsuits.

The LDP, which is known for conservative family values and reluctance to promote gender equality and sexual diversity, has emerged as the main opposition to legalising same-sex marriage and other measures of equality for LGBTQ people.

Activists are now urging the government to enact anti-discrimination legislation before Tokyo hosts the G7 summit in May in Hiroshima. AP reported that Japan is the only G7 member which has not recognised same-sex marriage and enacted an anti-discrimination law for the LGBTQ community.

(With inputs from agencies)



